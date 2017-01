Samoa Joe Responds to Shawn Michaels’ Fantasy Match Idea As noted, Shawn Michaels recently did an interview with ESPN, and had the following to say about a fantasy return match: “I look at Samoa Joe and I’ve told him a number of times that I see his stuff at NXT and think to myself, ‘Man, I could have a great deal of fun with you.’ He’s a guy I have sort of enjoyed, and one of those sleeper guys that no one talks about. We have contrasting styles. I get that everybody wants to see me and AJ or Seth or Dolph [Ziggler]. From my standpoint, I think really telling a great story out there [is most important]. I could do it with a guy like Samoa Joe. His stuff looks really good, and sometimes he just looks like he’s beating the tar out of somebody.” Joe responded to HBK with the following Tweet: I’ll be your huckleberry. https://t.co/5Fp7RsJAFL — South Sea Strangler (@SamoaJoe) January 20, 2017 WWE Announces NXT TV Tapings As seen below, Triple H has announced the next set of NXT TV tapings: A special taping of @WWENXT TV will take place @UCF 2/22 &

the #NXTRoadTrip heads to #NXTMiami on 2/24.

Tix on sale Thursday…. #WeAreNXT pic.twitter.com/xK6Tr3Mgs6 — Triple H (@TripleH) January 23, 2017 WWE Network Card Promo Video WWE has released the following video promoting the WWE Network available for purchase: