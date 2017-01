Sabu Rips the WWE Hall of Fame As noted, ECW legend Sabu recently spoke with Justin Barasso of Sports Illustrated’s Extra Mustard, and when asked about inducting his uncle The Sheik into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2007, Sabu had the following to say: “It’s such a fake Hall of Fame. I’d only do it because I need the money. I don’t know if I would motherf**k everyone or if I would take it graciously, but I don’t consider it a real Hall of Fame. It’s not like the Baseball Hall of Fame or the Football Hall of Fame. They let anybody in it, anybody who could draw money. The real wrestling Hall of Fames are in Iowa and Amsterdam, New York. They look for donations because they’re so broke, but they have s**t from the 1800s. Vince’s Hall of Fame only has s**t from Vince’s company. If you didn’t work for his company, you’re not in the Hall of Fame. That’s nothing to do with how good you are, it only matters who owned them.” Update on Paige’s Injury Status Injured WWE star Paige posted the following injury update on Twitter: Physical therapy started today. He already said I was stronger than I should be at this point. Feeling great! — PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) January 23, 2017