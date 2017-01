WWE has just announced that Big Show will compete in the Royal Rumble match on Sunday night, and the following is the updated list of match participants. More Royal Rumble names are likely to be announced tonight on Raw, and we will keep you updated as the list continues to grow: Brock Lesnar

Bill Goldberg

Kofi Kingston

Xavier Woods

Chris Jericho

Braun Strowman

Dolph Ziggler

Baron Corbin

The Undertaker

Seth Rollins

The Miz

Dean Ambrose

Cesaro

Sheamus

Big Show

Bray Wyatt

Randy Orton

Luke Harper