Cruiserweights on WWE Main Event This Week, “Today” Show Calling on Younger Fans, WWE Fans Vote on Kurt Angle Having One More Match

Cruiserweights on WWE Main Event This Week

Prior to Raw tonight, the following matches were taped for this week’s edition of WWE Main Event:

-Brian Kendrick vs Lince Dorado

-Alicia Fox vs Dana Brooke

WWE Fans Vote on Kurt Angle Having One More Match

WWE.com has published a new poll asking fans who they would like to see 2017 WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle have one last match against, with the choices being Brock Lesnar, Rusev, Seth Rollins, Cesaro, Kevin Owens, AJ Styles, John Cena, Roman Reigns, Dean Ambrose or Bray Wyatt.

As of this writing, 26% went with Styles while 21% voted for Lesnar, 15% for Cena, 9% for Rusev, 7% for “other” and 5% for Rollins.

“Today” Show Calling on Younger Fans

John Cena, who co-hosted the “Today” show last week, Tweeted the following: