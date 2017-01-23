Title Match with a Twist Announced for WWE Royal Rumble Kickoff Show, Updated PPV Card

WWE has announced that Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows will face Cesaro and Sheamus for the WWE Raw Tag Team Titles on the Royal Rumble Kickoff show Sunday night. It was also announced there will be two referees present for the match.

WWE Title Match:

-John Cena vs. AJ Styles

WWE Universal Title Match:

-Roman Reigns vs. Kevin Owens. WWE United States Champion Chris Jericho will be hanging above the ring in a shark cage.

WWE Raw Women’s Title Match:

-Bayley vs. Charlotte

WWE Cruiserweight Title Match:

-Neville vs. Rich Swann

30-Man Royal Rumble Match:

-Brock Lesnar, Bill Goldberg, Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods, Big E, WWE United States Champion Chris Jericho, Braun Strowman, Dolph Ziggler, Baron Corbin, The Undertaker, Seth Rollins, The Miz, WWE Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose, Raw Tag Team Champion Cesaro, Raw Tag Team Champion Sheamus, Bray Wyatt, Randy Orton, Luke Harper, Big Show

