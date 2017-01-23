As seen on WWE Raw tonight, Sami Zayn faced Seth Rollins in a singles match, with the winner earning a spot in the Royal Rumble match.

The finish saw Rollins hit Zayn with a Pedigree, but before Rollins could pin Zayn, Triple H’s music hit, which distracted Rollins and Zayn won with a roll up. Triple H never made an appearance, but because Zayn won the match he is now in the Royal Rumble and Seth Rollins is not. As we noted before, Seth Rollins vs Triple H is rumored for WrestleMania 33, and tonight seemed to further that speculation.