James Ellsworth Still Wants in the Royal Rumble James Ellsworth is still vying to get into the Royal Rumble match, and below is his latest video asking fans for help: @WWEUniverse this video is a very special message to you, please use the hashtag #EllsworthRumble and retweet/Share this video everywhere pic.twitter.com/JrUxB1oEC4 — James Ellsworth (@realellsworth) January 24, 2017 Latest Promo Video for NXT Takeover San Antonio Below is a new video promo for WWE NXT Takeover San Antonio: Don’t miss #NXTTakeOver: San Antonio LIVE THIS SATURDAY at 8e/5p only on the award-winning @WWENetwork! @WWENXT pic.twitter.com/ySk8HtVcbG — WWE (@WWE) January 24, 2017 Injured WWE Stars Together Injured WWE stars Darren Young and Zack Ryder hosted a WrestleMania Reading Challenge in Orange County, Fl, as seen in the photo below: Had a great time reading to kids this morning! @DarrenYoungWWE & I will be back in the ring soon! #WrestleManiaReadingChallenge pic.twitter.com/XYeZ0Uoc9j — Zack Ryder (@ZackRyder) January 23, 2017