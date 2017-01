Shawn Michaels Recalls His Royal Rumble Win WWE has released the latest “Remember the Rumble” video, featuring Shawn Michaels recalling his Royal Rumble win: Special Look at Mustafa Ali WWE has released the following video offering a special look at 205 Live star Mustafa Ali: Orton vs Harper Preview, Raw Highlights Below are some highlight videos from Raw tonight, plus a promo video for Randy Orton vs Luke Harper taking place on WWE Smackdown Live tomorrow night: Watch as #WyattFamily members @RandyOrton and @LukeHarperWWE go one-on-one TOMORROW NIGHT at 8/7c on @USA_Network! #SDLive pic.twitter.com/pYmLznH6Qn — WWE (@WWE) January 24, 2017