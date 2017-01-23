WWE has announced that Kevin Owens vs Roman Reigns for the WWE Universal Title at the Royal Rumble PPV on Sunday will now be a No DQ match. Chris Jericho will be hanging above the ring in a shark cage for the bout.

Additionally, Rusev and Big Cass have been added to the WWE Royal Rumble match, and as a result of losing to Sami Zayn on Raw tonight, Seth Rollins is now out of the match. Below is the updated PPV card following tonight’s Raw:

WWE Title Match:

-John Cena vs. AJ Styles

WWE Universal Title Match:

-Roman Reigns vs. Kevin Owens. WWE United States Champion Chris Jericho will be hanging above the ring in a shark cage.

WWE Raw Women’s Title Match:

-Bayley vs. Charlotte

WWE Cruiserweight Title Match:

-Neville vs. Rich Swann

30-Man Royal Rumble Match:

-Brock Lesnar, Bill Goldberg, Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods, Big E, WWE United States Champion Chris Jericho, Braun Strowman, Dolph Ziggler, Baron Corbin, The Undertaker, The Miz, WWE Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose, Raw Tag Team Champion Cesaro, Raw Tag Team Champion Sheamus, Bray Wyatt, Randy Orton, Luke Harper, Big Show, Big Cass, Rusev.

Kickoff Pre-show Match for the Raw Tag Team Titles:

-Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson vs. Cesaro and Sheamus with two referees.