Bill Apter Recalls The Birth Of Hulkamania 33 Years Ago
Legendary pro wrestling journalist and Editor-in-Chief at 1Wrestling.com Bill Apter has posted the above video to the 1Wrestling YouTube page. In it he explains how Hulk Hogan’s first WWF Title win 33 years ago changed the business of sports entertainment forever.
The latest episode of Apter’s podcast, Is Wrestling Fixed?, will be released this Friday morning and features an exclusive, very rare interview with the mother of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Ata Johnson.
