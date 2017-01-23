Bill Apter Recalls The Birth Of Hulkamania 33 Years Ago

Legendary pro wrestling journalist and Editor-in-Chief at 1Wrestling.com Bill Apter has posted the above video to the 1Wrestling YouTube page. In it he explains how Hulk Hogan’s first WWF Title win 33 years ago changed the business of sports entertainment forever.

The latest episode of Apter’s podcast, Is Wrestling Fixed?, will be released this Friday morning and features an exclusive, very rare interview with the mother of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Ata Johnson.

You can listen to the latest episode of Is Wrestling Fixed? featuring WWE Hall of Famer Terry Funk in the embedded audio player below:



Waltman & Bischoff Hype Crossover Podcast

Former WCW/WWE Superstar Sean “X-Pac” Waltman has posted the following post to the official Facebook page of his podcast, X-Pax 1,2,360, announcing two special part crossover podcast episodes this week with former WCW President Eric Bischoff:

The two will begin their interview on Waltman’s podcast which drops at 5 pm CST on Wednesday and the second part will be released on Bischoff’s podcast at 6 pm CST on Wednesday.

Bischoff has also begun promoting the episode and responded to Waltman on Twitter with the following:

As part of Bischoff’s portion of this two part crossover special he and Sean will engage in a debate that I will moderate. You can cast your vote for what you’d like to hear the two debate in the Twitter poll below:

What “Which Is More Influential” debate would you most like to hear @EBischoff & @TheRealXPac have this Wednesday on #BischoffOnWrestling? — Nick Hausman (@WZRebel) January 23, 2017

You can listen to the latest episode of Bischoff on Wrestling featuring WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross in the embedded audio player below:

