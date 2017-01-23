Match Announced for WWE 205 Live This Week, Identity of Nia Jax’s Raw Opponent Revealed, Did You Enjoy Tonight’s Edition of WWE Raw?

Match Announced for WWE 205 Live This Week

WWE has announced Neville vs Cedric Alexander will take place on WWE 205 Live tomorrow night.

Identity of Nia Jax’s Raw Opponent Revealed

The enhancement talent who was squashed by Nia Jax on WWE Raw tonight was local Cleveland indy talent Ray Lyn, who can be found on Twitter at @Ray_lyn.

Did You Enjoy Tonight’s Edition of WWE Raw?

Now that the Royal Rumble go-home edition of WWE Raw is in the books, WZ wants to know what you thought of the show. Vote in the poll below and let us know your opinions in the comment section!
