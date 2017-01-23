|
WWE has announced that Sasha Banks vs Nia Jax will take place on the WWE Royal Rumble Kickoff show on Sunday night.
WWE also announced that Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows will face Cesaro and Sheamus for the WWE Raw Tag Team Titles on the Royal Rumble Kickoff show Sunday night. It was also announced there will be two referees present for the match. WWE also announced that the Kickoff show will be a two hour event, and will begin at 5pm EST, with the Royal Rumble PPV beginning at 7pm EST.
Below is the updated WWE Royal Rumble card following Raw tonight:
WWE Title Match:
No DQ WWE Universal Title Match:
WWE Raw Women’s Title Match:
WWE Cruiserweight Title Match:
30-Man Royal Rumble Match:
Kickoff Pre-show Match for the Raw Tag Team Titles: