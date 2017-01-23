WWE has announced that Sasha Banks vs Nia Jax will take place on the WWE Royal Rumble Kickoff show on Sunday night.

WWE also announced that Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows will face Cesaro and Sheamus for the WWE Raw Tag Team Titles on the Royal Rumble Kickoff show Sunday night. It was also announced there will be two referees present for the match. WWE also announced that the Kickoff show will be a two hour event, and will begin at 5pm EST, with the Royal Rumble PPV beginning at 7pm EST.

Below is the updated WWE Royal Rumble card following Raw tonight:

WWE Title Match:

-John Cena vs. AJ Styles

No DQ WWE Universal Title Match:

-Roman Reigns vs. Kevin Owens. WWE United States Champion Chris Jericho will be hanging above the ring in a shark cage.

WWE Raw Women’s Title Match:

-Bayley vs. Charlotte

WWE Cruiserweight Title Match:

-Neville vs. Rich Swann

30-Man Royal Rumble Match:

-Brock Lesnar, Bill Goldberg, Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods, Big E, WWE United States Champion Chris Jericho, Braun Strowman, Dolph Ziggler, Baron Corbin, The Undertaker, The Miz, WWE Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose, Raw Tag Team Champion Cesaro, Raw Tag Team Champion Sheamus, Bray Wyatt, Randy Orton, Luke Harper, Big Show, Big Cass, Rusev, Sami Zayn.

Kickoff Pre-show Match for the Raw Tag Team Titles:

-Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson vs. Cesaro and Sheamus with two referees.