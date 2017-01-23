Goldberg Busts Himself Open on Raw (Photo), Bayley Vows to Make Charlotte a Believer (Video), Footage of Noelle Foley In-Ring Training

Goldberg Busts Himself Open on Raw

As seen in the video below, Goldberg busted himself open before his entrance on WWE Raw tonight when he headbutted a locker in the locker room:

Bayley Vows to Make Charlotte a Believer

WWE has released the following video, featuring Bayley vowing to make Charlotte a believer at the Royal Rumble:

Footage of Noelle Foley Training in the Ring

As noted, WWE Network will be uploading the final 5 episodes of season one of “Holy Foley” immediately after WWE Royal Rumble on Sunday night, and below is a preview of Noelle Foley training in the ring for a future WWE career: