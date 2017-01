As seen on WWE Raw tonight, the show ended with Goldberg, Brock Lesnar and The Undertaker all facing off in the ring.

After Raw went off the air, Brock Lesnar left, then Goldberg left, while greeting fans at ringside. Finally, The Undertaker kneeled and posed for the crowd, before exiting the ring. Before he left the entrance ramp, he raised his fist for the live crowd: