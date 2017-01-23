Sami Zayn Talks Earning a Spot in the Royal Rumble, Big Show Has His Sights Set on Strowman, Sasha Banks Sends a Message to Nia Jax (Videos)

Below are tonight’s WWE Raw Fallout videos, featuring Sami Zayn talking about earning a spot in the Royal Rumble match, Big Show reacting to his face off with Braun Strowman, and Sasha Banks addressing Nia Jax.

Zayn tells Mike Rome that competing in the Royal Rumble has always been a dream of his because winning the match means main eventing WrestleMania. As for how his Raw match against Seth Rollins ended, Zayn admitted it’s not how he wanted to win the match, but he’s glad he ended up on the winning side:

In the second video Big Show reacts to his face off with Braun Strowman, and says he has his sights set on the big man to let him know he’s not the biggest fish in WWE:

In the third Fallout video, Sasha Banks talks facing Nia Jax at the Royal Rumble Kickoff show, and she says payback is a b**ch, and that she is the true legit boss in WWE: