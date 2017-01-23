WWE Live Event Match Changed

Tonight’s WWE Smackdown Live Event in Saginaw, MI was supposed to feature a main event of AJ Styles vs Dean Ambrose in a Street Fight, but the bout was changed to a regular singles match. Ambrose won the bout, which was a non-title contest.

Kofi Kingston WWE Milestone

Kofi Kingston is celebrating 9 years on the WWE main roster as he Tweeted the following:

Oh yeah… so yesterday was the 9th anniversary of my debut… wowzers… — Kofi Kingston (@TrueKofi) January 24, 2017

Reigns Reacts to Match Stipulation

As noted, Roman Reigns vs Kevin Owens at WWE Royal Rumble will now be a No DQ match, and Reigns Tweeted the following:

No best friend.

No Disqualification.

No one to save you. #RoyalRumble #AndNew — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) January 24, 2017

Rich Swann on Facing Neville for the Title

WWE has released the following backstage video from Raw featuring Rich Swann discussing his Cruiserweight Title match against Neville at WWE Royal Rumble: