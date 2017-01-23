|
WWE Live Event Match Changed
Tonight’s WWE Smackdown Live Event in Saginaw, MI was supposed to feature a main event of AJ Styles vs Dean Ambrose in a Street Fight, but the bout was changed to a regular singles match. Ambrose won the bout, which was a non-title contest.
Kofi Kingston WWE Milestone
Kofi Kingston is celebrating 9 years on the WWE main roster as he Tweeted the following:
Reigns Reacts to Match Stipulation
As noted, Roman Reigns vs Kevin Owens at WWE Royal Rumble will now be a No DQ match, and Reigns Tweeted the following:
Rich Swann on Facing Neville for the Title
WWE has released the following backstage video from Raw featuring Rich Swann discussing his Cruiserweight Title match against Neville at WWE Royal Rumble:
AJ StylesDean AmbroseKevin Owenskofi kingstonNevilleRich SwannRoman ReignsWWEWWE RawWWE Royal RumbleWWE Smackdown