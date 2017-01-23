Daniel Bryan Responds to Cody Rhodes Tweet Cody Rhodes Tweeted the following promo poster for an upcoming WrestlePro event, which also features former WWE star Ryback. The Tweet prompted Daniel Bryan to react, as Bryan and Ryback used to be driving buddies when Ryback was with WWE: 2-10-2017 Can’t wait for this…@starlandNJ @WrestlePro pic.twitter.com/OXy8likxUj — Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) January 24, 2017 Somehow I feel like I should be in that car https://t.co/Hp2Rb82E6X — Daniel Bryan (@WWEDanielBryan) January 24, 2017 (heavily sweating with his fist clenched, he pounded the counter) “…I don’t weigh 200 pounds, I can’t eat this S!?* ” https://t.co/DJLO1BrUp5 — Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) January 24, 2017 Latest Emmalina Vignette Below is the latest vignette for the returning Emmalina: Charlotte Opens Up About Her Former Friendship with Bayley WWE has released the following video, featuring Charlotte opening up about her past friendship with Bayley, who she will face at WWE Royal Rumble: