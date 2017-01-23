Charlotte Opens Up About Her Former Friendship with Bayley, New Emmalina Vignette (Videos), Daniel Bryan Responds to Cody Rhodes

Nick Paglino
Daniel Bryan Responds to Cody Rhodes Tweet

Cody Rhodes Tweeted the following promo poster for an upcoming WrestlePro event, which also features former WWE star Ryback. The Tweet prompted Daniel Bryan to react, as Bryan and Ryback used to be driving buddies when Ryback was with WWE:

Latest Emmalina Vignette

Below is the latest vignette for the returning Emmalina:

Charlotte Opens Up About Her Former Friendship with Bayley

WWE has released the following video, featuring Charlotte opening up about her past friendship with Bayley, who she will face at WWE Royal Rumble:
