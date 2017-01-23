WWE star Bill Goldberg recently spoke with Brian Fritz of SportingNews.com prior to WWE Raw in Cleveland, and below are some interview highlights: On Sunday’s Royal Rumble match and looking back at his first Rumble in 2005: I can’t really remember back that long. It’s a cluster man. Any time you have more than two guys or four guys in the ring, let alone 30, you want to keep your eyes open at any time. Obviously, for someone like me, when I played football, when I was at WCW, you listen to coaches and you listen to gameplans. I’m not a gameplan guy. I feel as though if I get my game at its highest level, I don’t care who the 29 other guys are. I’m going to take care of every one of them. It’s a tumultuous situation to have to deal with so many people at one time. It’s going to be an honor. There’s a couple of guys that I’ve never been in the ring with before. I will be looking very much forward to introducing them to me. On being in the same ring with The Undertaker: Yeah. I knew him before he got in the business. We were friends before he started wrestling. It’s amazing that we haven’t been in the same ring together before. I will honestly say that he’s probably the one I’m looking forward to introducing myself in ring more than anyone. On what convinced him to continue with WWE beyond Survivor Series: You know, I think the reaction of my son, the reaction of my wife and, you have to say, the reaction of the crowd. I’m greatly appreciative than anybody would ever know who I was, especially back then when I was doing my thing, let alone 12 years removed and the welcome that I got. I’m very humbled and it just makes me want to go out and work harder. I’m here in Cleveland, woke up at 5 o’clock, already worked out the first time today, ate a couple of times, gonna go to the gym again here in a little while. I’m addicted to this training thing. I’m an extremely lucky guy. Vince McMahon has opened his doors and I’m back at home. It’s a different experience this time.