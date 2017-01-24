Mickie James On If She Asked to Return to WWE, If It Will Be Difficult Working With John Cena, Says Kenny Dykstra Lied About Her to Sell Books

Returning WWE SmackDown Live Superstar Mickie James is the special guest on Lilian Garcia: Making Their Way to the Ring this week, talking about her past and future with WWE, answering whether she requested a return to the company, and much more. Mickie is asked if she wants husband Magnus to join her at WWE and if it will be difficult working with ex-boyfriend John Cena and Nikki Bella, while revealing why she believes Kenny Dykstra lied about their relationship. Below are some interview highlights: Mickie says she had been calling WWE in hopes of returning: I had been doing that. About a year before that I had been doing that a couple of times. I think I talked to you about it a little bit too, and I’m just like, aw maybe they just don’t want me. Maybe it’s not my time kind of thing. It wasn’t until I just kind of let it go and…I’m sitting in Orlando airport, waiting for our flight and [Mark] Carrano calls me and I’m like , are you serious right now? Are you ribbing me?! If it will be difficult working with John Cena: We’re all adults, and you know obviously this business is what it is. We’ve all had our share of relationships failed. I think that being adults and being professionals…I would hope that, and I’m pretty sure that it’s going to be pretty awesome, because I’m sure that I’m going to have to work with Nikki in the ring and I know that we could do some really amazing stuff. Her response to comments Kenny Dykstra made after they parted ways: As far as that whole thing with Ken it was a shame that he went out and said the things that he did and did that, because I feel that a lot of it was a lie and it was mostly just kind of to help his book sales or whatever the case may be. But you know, it is what it is and you know, I’m a grown up.