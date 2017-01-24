Update On Shelton Benjamin’s Injury Status, John Cena Hosting Nickelodeon Kid’s Choice Awards

Update On Shelton Benjamin’s Injury Status

This past Friday night Shelton Benjamin was at the Texoma Pro Wrestling event in Sherman, TX. Shelton had surgery this past September to repair a torn rotator cuff and the injury prevented him from returning to the SmackDown brand this past summer.

While at the show Shelton signed autographs and took pictures. He later interfered in the main event and double crossed his long time friend and tag team partner Charlie Haas. Haas was the heel and cost Shelton the belt. Shelton did not use his injured shoulder when interfering in the match.

Related: Rumor Killer on Shelton Benjamin’s WWE Return

John Cena Hosting Nickelodeon Kid’s Choice Awards

WWE Superstar John Cena posted the following to Twitter this morning announcing he will be hosting the 2017 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards: