Sasha Banks Tells Nia Jax, “Revenge Is A B”

WWE Superstar Sasha Banks has posted the following to Twitter following her confrontation with Nia Jax on RAW ahead of their bout this Sunday at the Royal Rumble:

Revenge is a B….. and I put the B in Boss! See you at the #RoyalRumble @NiaJaxWWE — Im a Seahorse (@SashaBanksWWE) January 24, 2017

You can listen to the latest episode of WrestleZone Radio’s RAW Rebellion in the embedded audio player below:

The Rock Film Gets Two Academy Award Nominations

Earlier this morning the nominees for the 2017 Academy Awards were announced. Fans of pro wrestling will enjoy hearing that Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s film Moana was nominated for Best Animated Feature Film while the song “How Far I’ll Go” from Moana was nominated for Best Original Song.