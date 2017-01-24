WWE has shared the following Quick Hits preview points on WWE.com ahead of tonight’s episode of Smackdown Live:

WWE is hyping the following heading into tonight's Smackdown, and as always be sure to join WZ tonight at 8pm EST for live coverage of the show!

On Randy Orton and Luke Harper’s battle tonight to decide the future of The Wyatt Family:

Last week, Bray Wyatt announced that before The Wyatt Family can take part in the Royal Rumble Match on Sunday, Randy Orton and Luke Harper must first square off against each other tonight in an attempt to quell their ongoing internal turmoil. The New Face of Fear has made no bones about the fact that a family divided is no family at all. But, will a match between Harper and Orton fix the problem or finish off the dreaded faction for good? Find out tonight at 8/7 C on USA Network.

This Sunday, AJ Styles will attempt to defend his WWE Championship against John Cena. However, before that highly-anticipated rematch, WWE.com has learned that “The Champ that Runs the Camp” is planning on calling The Cenation Leader to the ring tonight on SmackDown LIVE. Perhaps Styles simply wants to have a pow-wow with his No.1 contender concerning Shane McMahon’s shocking announcement that the winner of their Royal Rumble showdown will have to defend the WWE Title against five other Superstars in the career-altering Elimination Chamber Match at SmackDown LIVE’s next solo pay-per-view on Feb. 12. Then again, maybe The Phenomenal One is looking to get retribution on Cena for the Attitude Adjustment he suffered last week.

