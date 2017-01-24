Jerry Lawler Discusses His Return to WWE, Signing a New Contract, Calling the Royal Rumble, Wearing His Old ‘King’s Court’ Ring Gear

WWE Hall of Famer Jerry ‘The King’ Lawler was the recent guest on the “Cerrito Live Podcast”, which you can listen to in full at this link or in the player below. Below are some interview highlights: On How He Got to Return to the Company: I re-signed another contract so everything is cool. They sign everybody to 1 year at a time. Think that is how they sign everybody; from year to year. It’s a one year contract and I’m really happy, so everything is good. On Calling a PPV Match: The Royal Rumble, 30th anniversary. I mean, what’s the Royal Rumble without the royalty? So, I thought it was pretty exciting to get to do that again. It’s going to be me, Michael Cole, Corey Graves, and it should be a lot of fun. I’m only calling the Royal Rumble match, but it’s lasting an hour. I’m also going to be doing the pre-show; the pre-show is two hours, so I’ll be doing an hour of that. On Other Projects After the Royal Rumble: It’s the cool thing about the contract, it’s kind of an open-ended thing as far as what I will be doing. That’s the thing about the WWE. The great thing about it is that it is so spontaneous. They don’t know one week to the next what they’re going to do, it’s literally like a week to week thing. The thing that I did on Smackdown just came about apparently the week before, right after they did the Smackdown the week before, so the writers and creative look and say, ‘oh look, next week we’re in Memphis, let’s do something with King,’ that’s how stuff like that happens. I really don’t know what I will be doing. I thought for a while I wouldn’t be calling anymore matches, then next thing you know, I’m calling the Royal Rumble, so you just never know. Return of King’s Court: Yeah, that was a lot of fun. I actually went and dug up the authentic outfit that I was wearing in the early 90’s when I was doing the King’s Court. I went back to watch some of those old King’s Court, it was amazing. That was when Raw was first getting started. It was an hour show and some of those King’s Court were like 15 minutes long. We took up a quarter of the show for King’s Court, it was pretty amazing. I watched a bunch of them that I don’t even remember doing. It was just something with Tiny Tim, the Undertaker. Some of the things I did there were pretty cool. Anyways, I pulled out the original robe and tights that I had worn in those outfits from 1993. On His Royal Rumble Prediction: This is a tough one. Every year it’s tough. As you know, I will change my prediction after each elimination. I don’t know, you would think that with both Goldberg and Brock being in the Royal Rumble that it would come down to those two and something big would happen, although I don’t think their match at Wrestlemania, if that’s going to happen, needs to have a build up, so I’m not going to pick either of those guys. I’ll tell you what I think would be great, and it’s me talking as a fan. I almost wish something would happen with the match at Wrestlemania would turn out to be a Triple Threat Match between Brock Lesnar, Goldberg and The Undertaker. That would be pretty cool. I will say that it will either be The Undertaker that is going to win the Royal Rumble or a surprise entrance that hasn’t been advertised yet.