Is Kurt Angle vs Alberto Del Rio Still Happening?, Mick Foley Names His Royal Rumble Match Favorites, NXT Stars Impersonate Ric Flair (Videos)

Is Kurt Angle vs Alberto Del Rio Still Happening?

As noted, WWE has pulled Hall of Fame inductee Kurt Angle from the scheduled 5 Star Wrestling “Dominant Wrestling” TV taping. The show is scheduled to air on Spike UK just hours before the Royal Rumble PPV on Sunday.

This lead to speculation that Angle might not be wrestling Alberto Del Rio in their advertised What Culture Pro Wrestling bout scheduled for February 12th, however WCPW has announced the match is still on:

To dispel rumours: Kurt Angle WILL be at True Destiny and will take on Alberto El Patron for the FIRST TIME EVER. https://t.co/KV8BxgBSh8 pic.twitter.com/fteq7JNMW1 — WCPW (@WhatCulturePW) January 24, 2017

NXT Stars Impersonate Ric Flair

WWE has released the following video featuring NXT star impersonating Ric Flair:

Mick Foley Names His Royal Rumble Match Favorites

WWE has also released the following video featuring Raw GM Mick Foley naming his 2017 Royal Rumble match favorites: