Footage of What Happened After Raw, John Cena Discusses Oscar Nominations, Talks Kid’s Choice Awards (Videos), Zayn Reacts to Win

Zayn Reacts to Win

Following his big win over Seth Rollins on WWE Raw last night, Sami Zayn Tweeted the following:

One of my toughest #Raw matches ever, with one of the best going today, @WWERollins. Not the win I wanted, but still headed to #RoyalRumble! — Sami Zayn (@iLikeSamiZayn) January 24, 2017

John Cena Discusses Oscar Nominations, Talks Kid’s Choice Awards

As noted, John Cena returned to co-host the “Today” show this morning, and he announced he will be hosting the 2017 Nickelodeon Kid’s Choice Awards. Cena also discussed this morning Oscar Nominations, and you can check out footage of Cena from “Today” in the following videos:

Footage of What Happened After Raw

The following is fan footage of what happened after WWE Raw last night with The Undertaker, Brock Lesnar and Goldberg: