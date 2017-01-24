Ric Flair Statue Being Made for WrestleMania 33, Goldberg Retiring the Locker Head Butt, Charlotte Reacts to Bayley’s Raw Interview

Ric Flair Statue Being Made for WrestleMania 33

According to Pro Wrestling Sheet, an honorary statue of Ric Flair will be unveiled by WWE during WrestleMania 33 weekend, and the model it was sculpted after spoiled the surprise on social media.

A model named Sean Perry recently posted the photo below with the caption, “Sooooo, the other day a studio did a full body mold of me for a statue of Ric Flair (in his prime) for the WWE Hall of Fame.”

A statue is reportedly being made for Flair to join the previous statues made for Andre the Giant, Bruno Sammartino, Dusty Rhodes and Ultimate Warrior.

Charlotte Reacts to Bayley Raw Video

In response to the sit down interview Bayley did on Raw last night, which you can watch in the video below, Charlotte Tweeted the following:

Goldberg Retiring the Locker Head Butt

As noted, Goldberg busted himself open on WWE Raw last night after he did his “vintage” head butt to the locker before his entrance. Goldberg noted on Instagram that the head butt made him a bit loopy, and he is retiring it for now: