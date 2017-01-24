El Rey Network Airing Lucha Underground Greatest Hits, Another WWE Star Busted Open on Raw (Photo), John Cena – “Today” Video

As we noted last night, Goldberg was busted open on WWE Raw when he head butted the locker during his entrance. Goldberg was not the only superstar busted open on Raw last night, as several readers have sent in the following photo, featuring Rusev being tended to by a trainer at ringside. Rusev was handed a towel which he used to wipe off blood after he was busted open:
A photo posted by WrestleZone (@wrestlezonecom) on
El Rey Network Airing Lucha Underground Greatest Hits
El Rey Network has issued the following:
Can’t wait for the adrenaline-charged “Lucha Underground” to return to El Rey Network? We got you covered! El Rey Network will be re-airing some of the hardest hitting episodes of the addictive, lucha libre wrestling series Wednesdays at 8:00PM ET and 9:00PM ET. Don’t miss two back to back one-hour episodes of the lucha libre wrestling series from Emmy Award®-winning producer Mark Burnett on El Rey Network.
“Lucha Underground’s Greatest Hits” Schedule:
*March episode line up to be announced
January 25, 2017
Episode 109 – “Aztec Warfare” originally aired on 1/7/15
Episode 119 – “Grave Consequences” originally aired on 3/18/15
February 1, 2017
Episode 124 – “Trios Champions” originally aired on 4/22/15
Episode 129 – “Fight to the Death” originally aired on 5/27/15
February 8, 2017
Episode 132 – “All Night Long” originally aired on 6/17/15
Episode 137 – “PenUltima Lucha” originally aired on 7/22/15
February 15, 2017
Episode 138 – “Ultima Lucha Pt.1” originally aired on 7/29/15
Episode 139 – “Ultima Lucha Pt. 2” originally aired on 8/5/15
February 22, 2017
Episode 201 – “A Much Darker Place” originally aired on 1/27/16
Episode 207 – “Death Comes in Threes” originally aired on 3/9/16
“Lucha Underground” is produced by MGM in association with FactoryMade Ventures and AG Studios for El Rey Network. Executive producers are Mark Burnett, Eric Van Wagenen (also showrunner) and Brian Edwards of MGM; Dorian Roldán from Lucha Libre AAA; Alejandro Garcia and Antonio Cué Sánchez-Navarro; El Rey Network co-founder Robert Rodriguez; FactoryMade Ventures and El Rey Network co-founders John Fogelman and Cristina Patwa and Skip Chaisson of Kick Punch and El Rey Network. The series airs on El Rey Network and is distributed internationally by MGM.