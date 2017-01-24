Current WWE Champion Getting Married? (Photo), Kurt Angle on What WWE HOF Induction Means to Him, Infographic on Banned WWE Moves

Kurt Angle on What WWE HOF Induction Means to Him 2017 WWE Hall of Fame inductee Kurt Angle has published a blog on his official website reacting to the news that he will be inducted into the Hall this year, and below is a blog excerpt: “After that [winning the gold medal], there was something missing in my life. I didn’t realize it at the time, but WWE was my future, and sports entertainment was in my blood. Three years later, I was in WWE and passionate about it. I probably caught on quicker than anybody in WWE history, and I learned quickly that there was nothing fake about it. It’s the toughest thing I’ve ever done, and was also very rewarding. I loved entertaining the WWE Universe, whether they loved me or hated me. Wrestling guys like Stone Cold, Rock, Undertaker, HHH, Randy Orton and John Cena, among others, was so much fun, and challenging to say the least. To be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame shows the impact I had in only 6 1/2 years, a very short career. So thank you WWE and WWE Universe. I’m very grateful to be among the very best. I’m humbly grateful. Oh, it’s damn true!” Current WWE Champion Getting Married? As seen in the photo below, it appears as if Alexa Bliss and NXT star Buddy Murphy are getting married: Me & my best friend, and wife to be! She Keeps me on my toes! And always smiling! @alexa_bliss_wwe_ A photo posted by WWE Murphy (@wwe_murphy) on Jan 23, 2017 at 5:18pm PST Infographic on Banned WWE Moves HalloweenCostumes.com has published a new Infographic looking at 9 moves which are banned in WWE:

