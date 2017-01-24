As noted, soon-to-be WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle was pulled by WWE from the upcoming 5 Star Wrestling “Dominant Wrestling” TV taping, and the show airs on Spike UK just hours before WWE Royal Rumble on Sunday. The timing of WWE pulling Angle from the event prompted speculation that Angle might be returning to a WWE ring at the Royal Rumble on Sunday, however during a recent interview with TMZ Sports, Angle shot down Rumble speculation when he quite clearly said “The Royal Rumble is not going to happen.” Angle went on to reiterate that he has not discussed anything with WWE beyond the Hall of Fame induction, but he believes the company will likely want to do more with him in the future, but he doesn’t know if it will be wrestling related. Angle called his upcoming Hall of Fame induction the start of a new relationship between him and WWE. Angle was then asked if he thinks WWE will bring Hulk Hogan back to the company, and Angle says he thinks so, and that it’s just a matter of time. Angle emphasized Hogan’s importance to pro wrestling, and credited him with making the business mainstream.