Triple H and Stephanie McMahon Appear at Linda McMahon’s Confirmation Hearing, Senator “Challenges” HHH to a Trip to the Gym

Nick Paglino
(Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for The Giving Back Fund)

Linda McMahon had her Senate confirmation earlier this morning to run the Small Business Administration in President Donald Trump’s administration. As seen in the photo below, Triple H and Stephanie McMahon were in attendance for the confirmation.

During the hearing, Senator Cory Booker of New Jersey had some fun with Triple H and Stephanie, joking that Stephanie is more intimidating than Triple H. Linda said Stephanie could give Booker a “mean hip toss”. Booker later joked that Triple H appears to be getting out of shape, and he challenged him to a trip to the Senate gym after the hearing:
