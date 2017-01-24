Linda McMahon had her Senate confirmation earlier this morning to run the Small Business Administration in President Donald Trump’s administration. As seen in the photo below, Triple H and Stephanie McMahon were in attendance for the confirmation.

During the hearing, Senator Cory Booker of New Jersey had some fun with Triple H and Stephanie, joking that Stephanie is more intimidating than Triple H. Linda said Stephanie could give Booker a “mean hip toss”. Booker later joked that Triple H appears to be getting out of shape, and he challenged him to a trip to the Senate gym after the hearing: