Brock Lesnar’s WWE Live Event Opponent Revealed, Asuka, Royce, Kay and Cross to Sound Off on NXT, WWE Raw Top 10 (Videos)

Brock Lesnar’s WWE Live Event Opponent Revealed

As noted, Brock Lesnar will be competing at the WWE Live Event taking place at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, TX on Friday, February 17th. The official American Airlines Center website has announced Lesnar will be facing Big Show at the event. Lesnar will be appearing at several other WWE live events leading up to WrestleMania 33.

Asuka, Royce, Kay and Cross to Sound Off on NXT

Prior to their Fatal Four Way NXT Women’s Title match at NXT Takeover San Antonio, Peyton Royce, Asuka, Billie Kay and Nikki Cross will sound off in an interview on NXT tomorrow night:

WWE Raw Top 10

Below is this week’s WWE Raw top 10 video: