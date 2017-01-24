Mickie James Segment Announced for Smackdown Tonight

As noted, WWE Smackdown Live will take place tonight at the Huntington Center in Toledo, Ohio, and it was just announced that Renee Young will be conducting an interview with returning star Mickie James on the show tonight. Below is the updated Smackdown Live line-up, and be sure to join us for live event coverage beginning at 8pm EST tonight:

-Randy Orton vs Luke Harper

-Dolph Ziggler vs Kalisto

-AJ Styles will call out John Cena

-Renee Young interviews Mickie James

Watch Triple H’s 2002 Royal Rumble Return

WWE has released the following video featuring Triple H’s return at the Royal Rumble in 2002:

WrestleMania AXXESS Tickets

WWE has announced the following: