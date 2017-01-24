Eric Bischoff On Michael Cole Calling The Bloody Devlin vs Burch UK Tournament Finish “Controversial”



Sports Illustrated’s 120 Sports video app has released it’s latest “Controversial Story Of The Week” segment featuring myself and former WCW President Eric Bischoff on their YouTube channel. You can find some of Eric’s comments regarding what Michael Cole considered a “controversial” finish to Jordan Devlin vs Danny Burch in the WWE UK Tournament transcribed below. Subscribe to Bischoff on Wrestling on iTunes NH: This week the word “controversy” was literally uttered from the mouth of Michael Cole. EB: Uh oh. Then it must be true, right? NH: I know, I know. EB: I looked at the footage and in my opinion the blood and injury was incidental. I think what would it made it, “controversial,” is if it was obvious and it was orchestrated and planned and then exploited. Then I would say it’s very controversial because I think if not an actual policy against that sort of thing there is certainly an implied policy where they do not encourage intentional bleeding. Or, as they used to refer to it, “blading.” In this case I think it was incidental and like with any sport, or any event, when something like that is incidental you have to cover it. I think to intentionally try to hide it is unnecessary. I don’t feel like he was exploited. Related: Smackdown Live Averages More Viewers This Week Than RAW The latest episode of Bischoff on Wrestling will be released this Wednesday at 6 pm CST and will feature the return of Sean “X-Pac” Waltman to the show. This past week’s guest is WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross. You can listen to the full archives from Bischoff on Wrestling in the embedded audio player below: