According to ShowBuzzDaily.com, this week’s edition of WWE Raw, which was the final Raw before Royal Rumble, averaged 3.292 million viewers. This week’s number is up from last week’s 3.271 million viewership average.

The following is the hourly breakdown for this week’s Raw:

-The first hour drew 3.309 million viewers

-The second hour drew 3.457 million viewers

-The final hour drew 3.111 million viewers.

This week’s Raw ranked #7 on cable for the night in viewership, behind The O’Reilly Factor, Tucker Carlson Tonight, The First 100 Days, Hannity, Special Report and The Five.