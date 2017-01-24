Edge, Batista, Randy Orton, John Cena & More Recall Their Royal Rumble Wins (Videos), WWE Star to Create Video Content, AJ Styles Note

WWE Star to Create More YouTube Content

WWE star Lana announced on social media that she will soon be creating more content for her personal YouTube page.

AJ Styles Note

WWE Champion AJ Styles will be appearing at the Toys ‘R Us store at 321 NW Loop 410 in San Antonio this Sunday at 10am, ahead of the Royal Rumble PPV.

Edge, Batista, Randy Orton, John Cena and More Recall Their Royal Rumble Wins

WWE has released the following videos, featuring Edge, Batista, Randy Orton, John Cena and more recalling their Royal Rumble match wins: