TNA has announced the following matches for this week’s TNA Genesis themed edition of Impact Wrestling:

Fatal 5 Way Match:

-Trevor Lee vs. Andrew Everett vs. Marshe Rockett vs. Caleb Conley vs. TNA X Division Champion DJZ

Monster’s Ball Match:

-Jade vs. TNA Knockouts Champion Rosemary

30-Minute Iron Man Match:

-Bobby Lashley vs. World Heavyweight Champion Eddie Edwards