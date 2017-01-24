Terry Funk Says, “We Are In The Era Of The Wrestlers Calling Spots”; Remembers Working w/ Jimmy Snuka



The latest episode of legendary pro wrestling journalist Bill Apter’s podcast Is Wrestling Fixed? was released this past Friday morning. It features a brand new interview with WWE Hall of Famer Terry Funk. Some of Funk and Apter’s comments from the interview regarding Jimmy Snuka have been transcribed below. Subscribe to Is Wrestling Fixed? on iTunes

TF: Jimmy Snuka was one of the great performers in the business. In ring performance wise he was phenomenal. He was. He was just a great guy and somebody you wanted to be with. To have fun with. I had a lot of fun with him in Japan. He spent a great deal of time over there as Bruiser Brody’s partner. I’ll tell you one thing, it was one of the greatest teams that my brother and I ever went up in to the ring with. They were classic guys when it comes to performance. BA: Jimmy was so exact with everything he did in the ring. Wasn’t he? TF: Yes he was. He was so talented too, you know? It was a different era then it is now because we are in the era of the wrestlers calling spots. There were few and no spots back then. It was just catch wrestling. You think about it, we never went to the same dressing room or saw the other wrestler or was with him ever prior to a match. A brand new episode of Is Wrestling Fixed? will be released this Friday morning and will feature the mother of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Ata Johnson! Related: Terry Funk Talks To Bill Apter About Why He Enjoyed His Time In ECW; Apter Recalls Frying Pan Incident This issue of Is Wrestling Fixed? features: A brand new, exclusive interview with WWE Hall of Famer Terry Funk

