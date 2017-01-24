Share your thoughts on tonight’s SmackDown in the Disqus section below by using the #WrestleZone hashtag. If you’re on social media, use #WrestleZone to voice your thoughts on tonight’s show, and we want you to share our exclusive coverage page by using the social media buttons below!

January 24th, 2017

Report by Josh Lopez for WrestleZone.com Daniel Bryan & The Miz Backstage Segment: JUST ANNOUNCED: @TheDeanAmbrose will defend his #ICTitle against @mikethemiz in a #LumberjackMatch TONIGHT on #SDLive! @WWEDanielBryan pic.twitter.com/iTnQzz0lt4 — WWE (@WWE) January 25, 2017 Bryan was about to take a bite out of an apple, but he’s immediately interrupted by the Miz and Maryse. Miz complains about how the first couple in WWE doesn’t have a private dressing room tonight. Miz brags about paying everybody’s salary. Miz wanted the locker room to leave so he and Maryse can have their privacy. What will Daniel Bryan do to fix this? Bryan starts laughing sarcastically at both Miz and Maryse. Bryan says he can block off a stall in the public restroom. Miz and Maryse sarcastically laugh back at Bryan. How about this, Bryan grants Miz another opportunity at the Intercontinental Championship? Miz says that Bryan finally came up with a good idea. Miz asks for a No Disqualification Match. Bryan turns it down since Maryse will interfere. Since Miz pays for the entire locker rooms salaries, why not have the wrestlers around the ring for a Lumberjack match.