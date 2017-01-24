Triple H Conducting NXT Takeover Media Call

Triple H will be conducting an NXT Takeover San Antonio media call on Thursday at 2pm EST. WZ will be joining the call and will be providing complete coverage on the site.

WWE to Report 2016 Financial Results

WWE issued a press release today announcing the company will report its 2016 fourth quarter earning results as well as complete 2016 earning results on February 9th.

Footage of Natalya Attacking Nikki Bella Before Smackdown

WWE has released the following video of Natalya attacking Nikki Bella before Smackdown Live tonight: