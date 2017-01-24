Shawn Michaels on Why it Was Important For Him to Return to WWE After Finding God, How His WWE Peers Reacted to His Change & More

WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels recently spoke with Joshua Caudill of CraveOnline.com to promote his new WWE Studios movie “The Resurrection of Gavin Stone”. Below are some interview highlights. CraveOnline: How did your peers react during your own process of changing your life and coming to the Lord? Shawn Michaels: My close friends who know the real me, they were thrilled but they were all unbelievably supportive and never gave me the impression that they would wait and see with me. A lot of the other people that just had to deal with me, that was the case for them and it’s perfectly understandable and from my part, well earned [laughs]. The one good thing about it is, you stop being in denial of everything and you understand any attitude that anyone had toward me, you can’t control that and all you can do is hope to change that impression of yourself. In the cases that were certainly important to me, that has been done. CraveOnline: You mentioned in your testimony that after being born again, you returned to WWE as a “one-off” but ended up staying all the way to 2010. Why was it so important for you to go back to further your career? Shawn Michaels: It wasn’t my intention like you said. It was wonderful but you say ‘what’s next?’ Honestly, without sounding too spiritual, when I talk about it now it affects a lot of people negatively because they think it’s all about my faith but a lot of that was still in me anyways. So I just felt like I could do it but then you really spent a lot of time thinking ‘What is next?’ You ask people for advice and then all of a sudden, it comes to the basic things of what are you good at? In the church, we say ‘What are your gifts?’ For me, regardless of how you look at it, I’ve done one thing since I was 19 years old and before that, I worked at Mr. Gatti’s and Chuck E. Cheese [laughs] so it was between the two. I don’t know if the pizza thing was my gift [laughs] and the one thing I did longer was wrestling. It came natural.