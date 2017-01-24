|
American Alpha Wins Dark Match
Prior to tonight’s WWE Smackdown Live, American Alpha defeated Tyler Breeze and Fandango in the dark match of the night.
Carmella – James Ellsworth Video
WWE has released the following video featuring James Ellsworth continuing to ask fans to help him get into the Royal Rumble, and Carmella makes an appearance:
Jessie Godderz Talks TNA Goals
TNA IMPACT Wrestling star Jessie Godderz was the subject of a feature article today in The Huffington Post entitled “Jessie Godderz and his Journey to Superstardom”.
The feature promoted IMPACT Wrestling on POP, CBS’ Big Brother, Amazon’s Tainted Dreams, CBS’ The Talk, and Godderz’ many other shows.
In the article, Godderz mentioned his main goal for 2017:
On Anthem Sports & Entertainment now running Impact Wrestling:
The Huffington Post feature also touched on Godderz’ long-term goals both inside and outside of wrestling. Below are some photos:
