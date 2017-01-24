American Alpha Wins Dark Match

Prior to tonight’s WWE Smackdown Live, American Alpha defeated Tyler Breeze and Fandango in the dark match of the night.

Carmella – James Ellsworth Video

WWE has released the following video featuring James Ellsworth continuing to ask fans to help him get into the Royal Rumble, and Carmella makes an appearance:

Jessie Godderz Talks TNA Goals

TNA IMPACT Wrestling star Jessie Godderz was the subject of a feature article today in The Huffington Post entitled “Jessie Godderz and his Journey to Superstardom”.

The feature promoted IMPACT Wrestling on POP, CBS’ Big Brother, Amazon’s Tainted Dreams, CBS’ The Talk, and Godderz’ many other shows.

In the article, Godderz mentioned his main goal for 2017:

“I hope to win my first singles title at Impact Wrestling and become the Impact World Heavyweight Champion. That would be a lifelong dream come true.”

On Anthem Sports & Entertainment now running Impact Wrestling:

“With Anthem Sports & Entertainment at the helm, the future looks brighter than ever. I am honored and excited to be an integral part of the Anthem family and Impact roster, as well as an important part of the CBS Big Brother and Tainted Dreams families. I feel very blessed. Now THAT’s PEC-Tacular!”

The Huffington Post feature also touched on Godderz' long-term goals both inside and outside of wrestling.