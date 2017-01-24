Following this week’s edition of WWE Smackdown Live, below is the updated, and likely final card for this Sunday’s WWE Royal Rumble PPV.

WWE has announced that the PPV Kickoff show will be a two hour event, and will begin at 5pm EST, with the Royal Rumble PPV beginning at 7pm EST. WZ will be providing complete, LIVE WWE Royal Rumble results coverage beginning with the Kickoff show at 5pm EST on Sunday night, so be sure to join us then!

WWE Title Match:

-John Cena vs. AJ Styles

No DQ WWE Universal Title Match:

-Roman Reigns vs. Kevin Owens. WWE United States Champion Chris Jericho will be hanging above the ring in a shark cage.

WWE Raw Women’s Title Match:

-Bayley vs. Charlotte

WWE Cruiserweight Title Match:

-Neville vs. Rich Swann

6 Woman Tag Team Match:

-Naomi, Becky Lynch and Nikki Bella vs. Mickie James, Alexa Bliss and Natalya

30-Man Royal Rumble Match:

-Brock Lesnar, Bill Goldberg, Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods, Big E, WWE United States Champion Chris Jericho, Braun Strowman, Dolph Ziggler, Baron Corbin, The Undertaker, The Miz, WWE Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose, Raw Tag Team Champion Cesaro, Raw Tag Team Champion Sheamus, Bray Wyatt, Randy Orton, Luke Harper, Big Show, Big Cass, Rusev, Sami Zayn, Mojo Rawley.

Kickoff Show Match:

-Sasha Banks vs. Nia Jax

Kickoff Show Match for the WWE Raw Tag Team Titles:

-Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson vs. Cesaro and Sheamus with two referees.