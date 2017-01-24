Triple H Talks Returning From Injury to Enter the Royal Rumble (Video), Raw Social Media Score, Vince McMahon Congratulates John Cena

Raw Social Media Score

According to Nielsen’s Social Media TV Ratings, this week’s edition of WWE Raw ranked #3 among series & specials for the night. Raw had 118,000 interactions with 28,000 unique authors on Twitter. This is down from last week’s show, which drew 138,000 Twitter interactions with 38,000 unique authors.

Raw also had 272,000 Facebook interactions with 177,000 unique authors, down from last week’s show, which drew 374,000 interactions with 207,000 unique authors on Facebook.

Vince McMahon Congratulates John Cena

As noted, John Cena will be hosting this year’s Nickelodeon Kid’s Choice Awards, and Vince McMahon Tweeted the following, congratulating Cena:

Triple H Talks Returning From Injury to Enter the Royal Rumble

WWE has released the following video, featuring Triple H discussing returning from injury back in 2002 to enter the Royal Rumble match: