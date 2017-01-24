Another Match Added to WWE Royal Rumble PPV

WWE has announced Nikki Bella, Naomi and Becky Lynch vs. Mickie James, Natalya and SmackDown Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss will take place at WWE Royal Rumble on Sunday night.

WWE Smackdown Live Highlight Videos

Below are some video highlights from tonight’s WWE Smackdown Live.

Mickie James and Alexa Bliss ambush Becky Lynch:

Randy Orton vs Luke Harper: