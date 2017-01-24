Slow Motion Video of Randy Orton Hitting the RKO on Luke Harper, Which Show Won This Week’s WWE Brand Split War?, Styles – Cena Video

Nick Paglino
randy orton

Photo by Steve Haag / Gallo Images

Which Show Won This Week’s WWE Brand Split War?

The final WWE TV shows before Royal Rumble are in the books, and WZ wants to know which show you think won this week’s WWE brand split war. Vote in the poll below and sound off with your opinions in the comment section!

Slow Motion Video of Randy Orton Hitting the RKO on Luke Harper

WWE has released slow motion footage of Randy Orton hitting the RKO on Luke Harper on WWE Smackdown Live tonight, and you can check it out below:

Styles – Cena Video

WWE has also released footage of AJ Styles calling out John Cena tonight, and you can check that out below:
AJ StylesJohn CenaLuke HarperRandy OrtonvideoWWEWWE RawWWE Smackdown
Have a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report? Submit it now!
monitoring_string = "851cc24eadecaa7a82287c82808f23d0"