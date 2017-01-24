WWE CWC Star Making 205 Live Debut Next Week

WWE has announced Akira Tozawa will be making his WWE 205 Live debut on next week’s show.

Ellsworth’s Shopping Spree

WWE has released the following video featuring Carmella taking James Ellsworth on a shopping spree on Smackdown Live:

Video of Senator Ribbing HHH at McMahon Hearing

As we noted earlier today, Triple H and Stephanie McMahon attended Linda McMahon’s Senate Confirmation hearing today and during the hearing Senator Cory Booker joked that Stephanie looks more intimidating than her husband Triple H. Booker than challenged Triple H to a trip to the Senate gym: