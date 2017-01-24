John Cena Debuts New “Respect” Ring Gear (Photo), WWE Teases James – Bliss Tension, New Batista Movie Garnering Buzz at Sundance (Video)

Nick Paglino
john cena

(Photo by Rob Kim/Getty Images)

John Cena Debuts New “Respect” Ring Gear

As seen on WWE Smackdown Live tonight, John Cena debuted new “respect” ring gear, and it’s already available for purchase on WWEShop.com:

WWE Teases Mickie James – Alexa Bliss Tension

During tonight’s edition of WWE Talking Smack, WWE teased tension between Mickie James and Alexa Bliss when James told Shane McMahon “not everyone can remain friends forever”:

Batista Movie Garnering Buzz at Sundance

Former WWE Champion Dave “Batista” Bautista has a new movie being screened this week at the Sundance Film Festival. The movie is titled “Bushwick”, and costars actress Brittany Snow.

According to a new Tampa Bay Times article, Batista is one of the actors getting solid reviews for his work in the film, which is an action movie about a modern-day United States Civil War. In the film, when a Texas military force invades the Brooklyn neighborhood they call home, 20-year-old Lucy (Brittany Snow) and war veteran Stupe (Dave Bautista) are forced to rely on each other to survive. Below is the film’s trailer:
