John Cena Debuts New “Respect” Ring Gear

As seen on WWE Smackdown Live tonight, John Cena debuted new “respect” ring gear, and it’s already available for purchase on WWEShop.com:

WWE Teases Mickie James – Alexa Bliss Tension

During tonight’s edition of WWE Talking Smack, WWE teased tension between Mickie James and Alexa Bliss when James told Shane McMahon “not everyone can remain friends forever”:

For the first time EVER, 5-time Women’s Champ and former Divas Champ @MickieJames is LIVE NOW on #TalkingSmack on @WWENetwork! pic.twitter.com/nA4FCQwscW — WWE Network (@WWENetwork) January 25, 2017

Batista Movie Garnering Buzz at Sundance

Former WWE Champion Dave “Batista” Bautista has a new movie being screened this week at the Sundance Film Festival. The movie is titled “Bushwick”, and costars actress Brittany Snow.

According to a new Tampa Bay Times article, Batista is one of the actors getting solid reviews for his work in the film, which is an action movie about a modern-day United States Civil War. In the film, when a Texas military force invades the Brooklyn neighborhood they call home, 20-year-old Lucy (Brittany Snow) and war veteran Stupe (Dave Bautista) are forced to rely on each other to survive. Below is the film’s trailer: