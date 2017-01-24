WWE Talking Smack Recap (1/24): AJ Styles Upset with Royal Rumble Poster, Mickie James Disgusted By Women’s Revolution, Mojo Rawley

Renee Young is joined by Shane McMahon for the third consecutive week. Shane McMahon believes that a Smackdown member will win the Royal Rumble. He says that he does not watch Raw and he does not talk to Stephanie McMahon First Guest: Mickie James Mickie James says that she is happy to be back and that she is feeling great. Renee Young is a fan of Mickie James and says that it was intimidating being in the ring with her. James believes that the current Women’s Revolution is a slap in the face because the revolution began before the current women’s roster. She also thinks that the women are a product of a revolution. She does say that in the beginning she was proud that the women were finally getting the opportunity they deserved. However, she believed the revolution was constantly shoved down her throat and it made it seem like what she accomplished meant nothing. She felt that it was disgusting and she was sick and tired of it. Mickie James believes that Alexa Bliss is miss understood. James also sees some of herself in Bliss. She says sometimes it takes ruthlessness to make it in WWE. She adds that she never wanted to leave WWE. She said that she always wanted to come back. They take a minute to look at the fight between Becky Lynch, Alexa Bliss and Mickie James. James is proud of what she sees and believes that she still has it. In regards to her friendship with Alexa Bliss, she says that not everybody can stay friends forever. Before Mickie James leaves, they talk about the Women’s Tag Team match at the Royal Rumble. James is prepared for whatever the women throw at her. Second Guest: Mojo Rawley Shane McMahon congratulates Mojo Rawley on making the Royal Rumble. Rawley says that making the Royal Rumble shows all of the hard work he has put into wrestling. He said that things had to change and they have. This Royal Rumble is his first and he says he is bringing his confidence with him. He says that when he got back to the locker room he had a text from his dad with a picture of him on television with the graphics under his name. It was a good moment for him because it reminds him the reason that he is doing this. For Sunday, he says that everyone has a target on their backs. He knows that he cannot ignore anyone especially because of the size in the match. After Rawley leaves, Renee Young asks Shane McMahon who he thinks will win. He will not pick but he knows that the position that people enter will have the biggest effect. Renee Young asks him what number he will be but McMahon tells her that he will not be in the Royal Rumble. Third Guest: AJ Styles AJ Styles comes on set with an attitude and tells the hosts to get to it. Renee Young asks him how he feels and he tells her that he is the champ so he is feeling great. Styles is upset by what John Cena said in the ring. They take a minute and replay some of the Smackdown conversation for clarity. Shane McMahon tells Styles that he believes that the champ is phenomenal but he has never seen him treated that way before. Styles took offense to John Cena saying that he is just like any other wrestler. Styles believes that Cena is afraid because he knows that Styles has beaten him three times. He knows that Cena would not have made it in the Indies because Cena cannot hang with guys like him. AJ Styles clarifies that he is from Gainesville, Georgia and not Atlanta. He did not understand why John Cena came back and automatically received a title shot. He believes Cena should be in the back of the line but he is not because Shane McMahon only cares about the ratings. Styles feels like Smackdown Live is against him. He also pointed out that on the posters for Royal Rumble he is in the back next to Rich Swann. Shane McMahon tells him that Stephanie McMahon handled the advertising for the pay-per-view. Styles tells him that it was obvious because all of the Raw Superstars were in the front with one Smackdown Superstar, John Cena. Styles feels like Shane McMahon is saying that John Cena matters and AJ Styles does not because the commissioner did not do anything. Before AJ Styles walks away, he says that Sunday will end with AJ Styles as the WWE Championship. Shane McMahon believes that AJ Styles is truly phenomenal. But he thinks that John Cena is getting into his head. He is not confident that AJ Styles will leave the Royal Rumble as the WWE Champion.