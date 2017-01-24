AJ Styles Defends the Title After Smackdown, Apollo Crews & Kalisto Warn Dolph Ziggler (Video), Ric Flair to Serve as MC on Memorial Day

AJ Styles Defends the Title After Smackdown

After WWE 205 Live went off the air tonight, AJ Styles defeated John Cena in a WWE Title dark match main event. The finish came when Styles was able to pin Cena after hitting a low blow.

Apollo Crews & Kalisto Warn Dolph Ziggler

Below is tonight’s WWE Smackdown Fallout video, during which Kalisto and Apollo Crews address Dolph Ziggler’s new attitude. Kalisto days Ziggler backstabbed both of them, and Crews says Ziggler better be careful not to make him mad, because horrible things happen when you make Crews and his family mad:

Ric Flair to Serve as MC on Memorial Day

As seen below, Ric Flair will be the MC of the Indy 500 Snake Pit during Memorial Day weekend: