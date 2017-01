Every Tuesday night immediately following Smackdown Live you can listen to WrestleZone Radio’s official post-show, Smackdown Rebellion!

This week’s episode is hosted by Jonathan Jansen and Raw Rebellion’s Ross Berman, and talk about what’s next for Bray Wyatt and Randy Orton, is John Cena a hell, and Royal Rumble Predictions.

Subscribe to WrestleZone Radio on iTunes

You can listen to even more audio content from WrestleZone Radio in the embedded audio player below: